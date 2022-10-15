 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looks somber and alone as Diana was on last holiday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looks somber and alone as Diana was on last holiday
‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looks somber and alone as Diana was on last holiday 

Netflix’s royal series The Crown’s much anticipated season five is set to be released in November.

Ahead of its release, a new picture from the sixth and final season of the royal drama has taken the internet by storm.

In the picture, actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the late Princess Diana, is seen recreating the late Princess of Wales' last holiday trip.

The Australian actress, 32, looked somber and alone as she recreated Diana's final holiday with boyfriend Dodi Fayed six days before their deaths on August 31, 1997.

Debicki was clicked sitting on the end of a diving board. She was clad in a blue swimsuit during the filming for the series in Majorca.

Debicki stars alongside British-Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla, who plays Dodi in the series.

Earlier a picture was shared online featuring Debicki recreating Diana’s last official trip, a three-day visit to Bosnia in August 1997.

Besides Debicki, the next and final installment of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

The Crown season five will release on November 9.

More From Entertainment:

Kate takes up the role of 'matriarch' to 'advise' William

Kate takes up the role of 'matriarch' to 'advise' William
Prince Harry was 'aware' he had 'limited shelf life' in royal family

Prince Harry was 'aware' he had 'limited shelf life' in royal family
Charles, Camilla won't move into Buckingham Palace as renovation is 'far behind schedule'

Charles, Camilla won't move into Buckingham Palace as renovation is 'far behind schedule'
Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her

Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to impress Montecito residents

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to impress Montecito residents
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting VVIP status from Netflix
Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York

Johnny Depp parties like a rockstar ahead of music concert in New York

This show dethroned Netflix ‘Dahmer’ from Number 1 spot

This show dethroned Netflix ‘Dahmer’ from Number 1 spot
King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star

King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star
Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski
Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: this ‘Black Sails’ actor joins the cast

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: this ‘Black Sails’ actor joins the cast
'Animal-lover' King Charles will be coronated with 'cat oil': 'Is he aware?'

'Animal-lover' King Charles will be coronated with 'cat oil': 'Is he aware?'