‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looks somber and alone as Diana was on last holiday

Netflix’s royal series The Crown’s much anticipated season five is set to be released in November.

Ahead of its release, a new picture from the sixth and final season of the royal drama has taken the internet by storm.

In the picture, actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the late Princess Diana, is seen recreating the late Princess of Wales' last holiday trip.

The Australian actress, 32, looked somber and alone as she recreated Diana's final holiday with boyfriend Dodi Fayed six days before their deaths on August 31, 1997.

Debicki was clicked sitting on the end of a diving board. She was clad in a blue swimsuit during the filming for the series in Majorca.

Debicki stars alongside British-Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla, who plays Dodi in the series.

Earlier a picture was shared online featuring Debicki recreating Diana’s last official trip, a three-day visit to Bosnia in August 1997.

Besides Debicki, the next and final installment of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

The Crown season five will release on November 9.