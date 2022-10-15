 
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Robbie Coltrane annoyed Miriam Margolyes for THIS reason

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Miriam Margolyes revealed she used to wag her finger on Robbie Coltrane for "putting on too much weight."

As per Mirror, Harry Potter's Professor Sprout Miriam opened up on how devasted she was by the news of Coltrane's demise.

"I didn't know he was ill. He just put on too much weight, stupid boy! He was aware of that, I used to wag my finger at him," she noted.

"He was a very fine actor and a delightful man - he was huge in stature and personality and also in heart," she added.

"I just feel furious that he has died, such a waste. He was exceptional and I am really sad."

The 81-year-old further adds, "He had a heart of gold, he was kind and sweet. All the good things were light, but the bad things he harnessed for his work. He is irreplaceable."

The Harry Potter and James Bond actor passed on Friday, leaving his millions of fans and friends heartbroken.

