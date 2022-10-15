 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Zoe Kravitz weighs in on ‘ups and downs’ of social media: ‘A big experiment’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Zoe Kravitz weighs in on ‘ups and downs’ of social media: ‘A big experiment’
Zoe Kravitz weighs in on ‘ups and downs’ of social media: ‘A big experiment’

Zoe Kravits weighed in on her “ups and downs” with social media and how has it affected her career throughout.

The Batman star talked about the lows of social media platforms in a chat with Elle Magazine as she was asked about how she and other celebrities use their Instagram and Twitter.

"I didn't really sit and think about it, which is sometimes my problem," the actor said. "I'm a very impulsive person. That's one of the problems with social media in general."

"You can just do something without thinking," she added before admitting that there are “good things” that comes with the ability to share your opinions unfiltered.

"We're also living in a time where it's good to be thoughtful about what you say," said Kravitz while also pointing out that the internet can impact in both positive and negative ways.

"Social media is a big experiment that we're all participating in, and to pretend like we understand it is a joke,” Kravitz said.

“I have had my ups and downs with it. I'm sure it's helped my career in some ways, but I also think it's hurt it.

“With actors, it's difficult because I think we give too much information [about ourselves] and it makes it difficult for us to disappear into roles.

Kravitz continued: "The actors that I grew up loving and watching, I didn't know anything about them. That's part of what made them so interesting."

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky take break from relationship after hitting ‘rocky patch’

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky take break from relationship after hitting ‘rocky patch’
Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze in vinyl black dress as she steps out with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze in vinyl black dress as she steps out with Travis Scott

Prince Harry branded ‘entirely difficult to handle: report

Prince Harry branded ‘entirely difficult to handle: report
Netflix releases Top 10 full list of Movies, TV Shows, Series

Netflix releases Top 10 full list of Movies, TV Shows, Series
Ed Sheeran gives rare insight into fatherhood after welcoming second daughter

Ed Sheeran gives rare insight into fatherhood after welcoming second daughter

‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looks somber and alone as Diana was on last holiday

‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looks somber and alone as Diana was on last holiday

JK Rowling pays heartfelt tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Robbie Coltrane

JK Rowling pays heartfelt tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Robbie Coltrane
Kate takes up the role of 'matriarch' to 'advise' William

Kate takes up the role of 'matriarch' to 'advise' William
Robbie Coltrane dead: Emma Watson spotted with her ‘MOST FUN UNCLE’ in rare photo

Robbie Coltrane dead: Emma Watson spotted with her ‘MOST FUN UNCLE’ in rare photo
Prince Harry was 'aware' he had 'limited shelf life' in royal family

Prince Harry was 'aware' he had 'limited shelf life' in royal family
Charles, Camilla won't move into Buckingham Palace as renovation is 'far behind schedule'

Charles, Camilla won't move into Buckingham Palace as renovation is 'far behind schedule'
Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her

Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her