Sophie Turner, husband Joe Jonas step out to do some shopping in London

Saturday Oct 15 2022
Sophie Turner and her musician husband Joe Jonas enjoyed a shopping trip in London on Friday.

Wearing a 'Choose Love' hoodie and knee-high leather boots the Game of Thrones actress, 26 was spotted visiting Zara with a bag full of new clothing.

Sophie completed her look with a figure-hugging midi skirt and accessorised with blue-tinted sunglasses.

Musician Joe, 33, opted for a brown aviator jacket with a fur trimmed collar and colourful patches.

The outing comes as Sophie cut a chic figure as she joined her husband Joe at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

The actress cuddled up to her beau as they posed up a storm at the swanky event. 


