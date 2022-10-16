Holly Willoughby grabs spotlight but this time with her DROP-DEAD GORGEOUS snaps

Holly Willoughby grabbed the spotlight with her stunning looks in an animal print tea dress on Saturday.

In an Instagram post the television presenter, 41, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the round neck Midaxi piece which featured three-quarter length sleeves, with the dress costing £39.





This time Holly seems to be in her best moods despite the fact that she is dealing with Queuegate backlash.



For unversed, This Morning host and her co-host Phillip Schofield are falsely accused of jumping the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in the state ahead of her funeral.

It comes after Holly snuck out of the National Television Awards before the ceremony ended on Thursday, leaving Phillip Schofield to face the music as he was awkwardly asked about their 'queuegate' controversy.



