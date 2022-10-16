 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby grabs spotlight but this time with her DROP-DEAD GORGEOUS snaps

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Holly Willoughby grabbed the spotlight with her stunning looks in an animal print tea dress on Saturday.

In an Instagram post the television presenter, 41, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the round neck Midaxi piece which featured three-quarter length sleeves, with the dress costing £39.


This time Holly seems to be in her best moods despite the fact that she is dealing with Queuegate backlash.

For unversed, This Morning host and her co-host Phillip Schofield are falsely accused of jumping the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in the state ahead of her funeral.

It comes after Holly snuck out of the National Television Awards before the ceremony ended on Thursday, leaving Phillip Schofield to face the music as he was awkwardly asked about their 'queuegate' controversy.


More From Entertainment:

King Charles III decides on Archie, Lilibet's royal titles

King Charles III decides on Archie, Lilibet's royal titles
Ed Sheeran, Elton John wow guests with performance at Robert Kraft 's wedding

Ed Sheeran, Elton John wow guests with performance at Robert Kraft 's wedding
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing with her video in a glittering silver outfit

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing with her video in a glittering silver outfit
Dwayne The Rock Johnson reveals his dream of winning Oscar

Dwayne The Rock Johnson reveals his dream of winning Oscar

Sylvester Stallone’s family all gear to debut for new reality show made by The Kardashian team

Sylvester Stallone’s family all gear to debut for new reality show made by The Kardashian team
Abigail Breslin reflects on her past abusive relationship: ‘felt less than dirt'

Abigail Breslin reflects on her past abusive relationship: ‘felt less than dirt'
Nancy Shevell steps out for a stroll with husband Paul McCartney

Nancy Shevell steps out for a stroll with husband Paul McCartney

Sophie Turner, husband Joe Jonas step out to do some shopping in London

Sophie Turner, husband Joe Jonas step out to do some shopping in London
Martin Scorsese calls out box-office obsession: 'really insulting'

Martin Scorsese calls out box-office obsession: 'really insulting'

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Juliana Nalu steps outside in style: Photos

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Juliana Nalu steps outside in style: Photos
Matthew McConaughey once rejected $15 million to do 'Dallas Buyers Club'

Matthew McConaughey once rejected $15 million to do 'Dallas Buyers Club'
Russell Crowe responds to Best Friend’s Wedding audition claim with Julia Roberts

Russell Crowe responds to Best Friend’s Wedding audition claim with Julia Roberts