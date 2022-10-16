 
world
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Reuters

Australia PM tours flood-hit Victoria state; evacuations, sandbagging underway

By
Reuters

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the Australia-New Zealand Leaders Meeting at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, July 8, 2022. — Reuters/File
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the Australia-New Zealand Leaders' Meeting at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, July 8, 2022. — Reuters/File 

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday toured flood-hit parts of Victoria state, including the city of Melbourne, as three southeastern states continued to grapple with a flood crisis after days of heavy rain.

Parts of Victoria, southern New South Wales and northern regions of Tasmania were under flood warnings after a weather system last week dumped more than a month's worth of rain on the southeast.

The crisis comes after Australia's eastern states were hit by severe flooding in early 2022 as the country endures a third consecutive La Nina weather event, bringing heavy rains.

"Australians are coming together, they are helping each other out and once again we are seeing at the worst of times, the best of the Australian character," Albanese said in Melbourne, where a major flood cleanup was underway.

Earlier, the prime minister flew over flood-affected areas of regional Victoria with the state's premier, Daniel Andrews.

Albanese said the "very severe weather event" was hitting urban and regional communities and that 60 Australian Defence Force personnel were assisting with evacuations and sandbagging.

He announced emergency payments of A$1000 ($620) to Victorians who had been seriously injured or had their homes severely damaged or destroyed.

In Victoria, where flooding was the worst, the focus remained on the north, especially the city of Shepparton, where thousands of residents were told it was too late to evacuate as waters rose.

Footage on social media showed Shepparton residents kayaking down flooded streets and large segments of the city submerged.

In Melbourne, thousands of residents were mopping up after the Maribyrnong River burst its banks on Friday, inundating suburbs close to the central business district.

A controversial flood wall saved Melbourne's iconic Flemington racecourse from being inundated but has been blamed by some for worsening flooding in nearby residential areas.

Victoria State Emergency Service chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said the state was experiencing "blue sky flooding", with heavy rains having passed.

Victorian authorities reported the emergency's first flood fatality on Saturday after a man's body was found in floodwaters at Rochester, about 200 km (120 miles) north of Melbourne.

Across the border in New South Wales, 74 warnings were in place on Sunday, with authorities particularly concerned about flooding in the inland towns of Forbes, Narrandra and Moama.

In Tasmania, 22 flood warnings were current, with most located near Launceston, the island state's second-biggest city.

More From World:

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine
'Nothing new,' White House says on Biden's nuke remarks

'Nothing new,' White House says on Biden's nuke remarks
Petitions, protests as Indian farmers moved to make way for statues

Petitions, protests as Indian farmers moved to make way for statues
Death toll from Turkey mine blast rises to 41

Death toll from Turkey mine blast rises to 41
India's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march

India's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march
Tunisian protesters denounce 'coup', demand president's removal

Tunisian protesters denounce 'coup', demand president's removal
Arizona cryonics facility preserves bodies to revive later

Arizona cryonics facility preserves bodies to revive later
China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve

China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
North Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations

North Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations
UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
'One of most dangerous countries': Biden alleges Pakistan's nuclear programme lacks cohesion

'One of most dangerous countries': Biden alleges Pakistan's nuclear programme lacks cohesion