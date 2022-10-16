 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Ghislaine Maxwell surprises world with 'truth' about Prince Andrew picture

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

File Footage

Ghislaine Maxwell makes a shocking allegation about the photograph that features Prince Andrew it his accuser.

She made the revelations in a bid to 'protect' Prince Andrew and hinted that the 'evidence' that his accuser had, may be fake.

Maxwell is currently facing 20 years in the Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute in Florida.

For those unversed, the photo was taken back in March of 2001 and features Andrew with Ms Roberts, and highlights his hand around her waist.

The photo is also rumored to have been taken by Jeffrey Epstein himself and in her interview with the Mail on Sunday she began by saying, "At this time, I no longer believe that to be a true image, and I don't believe that it is what it appears to be."

"There are so many things that are wrong with it,' she says. 'As soon as my appeal is over, I will be very happy to discuss it with you."

"'If you see a photograph and it's a photograph of you in your home, and someone says to you, 'Is that a picture of you?' you don't question it."

Before concluding she also added, "It would never occur to me that somebody would have created a photograph or, you know, done something with a picture. I recognised the surroundings of that photograph, nothing more than that."

More From Entertainment:

'Hagrid cannot conjure Patronus charm spell': J.K. Rowling

'Hagrid cannot conjure Patronus charm spell': J.K. Rowling

Victoria Beckham grooves to Madonna’s hit number while getting ready in New York

Victoria Beckham grooves to Madonna’s hit number while getting ready in New York
Prince Harry 'orchestrated' lobbying bid for fears about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'orchestrated' lobbying bid for fears about Meghan Markle
J.K. Rowling 'can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid': Here's why

J.K. Rowling 'can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid': Here's why
Harry Styles gets hit with a bottle during Chicago concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’

Harry Styles gets hit with a bottle during Chicago concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming crime drama thriller ‘Wild is the Wind’

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming crime drama thriller ‘Wild is the Wind’
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’
King Charles faces another major challenge within royal family

King Charles faces another major challenge within royal family
Prince William worried about 'huge impact' on Kate Middleton as Harry leaves

Prince William worried about 'huge impact' on Kate Middleton as Harry leaves
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's docuseries has Netflix 'butting heads'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's docuseries has Netflix 'butting heads'
Charlie Puth talks about reinvention of his music through TikTok

Charlie Puth talks about reinvention of his music through TikTok
Meghan Markle is rigid with rules

Meghan Markle is rigid with rules