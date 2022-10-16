Ghislaine Maxwell surprises world with 'truth' about Prince Andrew picture

File Footage

Ghislaine Maxwell makes a shocking allegation about the photograph that features Prince Andrew it his accuser.



She made the revelations in a bid to 'protect' Prince Andrew and hinted that the 'evidence' that his accuser had, may be fake.

Maxwell is currently facing 20 years in the Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute in Florida.

For those unversed, the photo was taken back in March of 2001 and features Andrew with Ms Roberts, and highlights his hand around her waist.

The photo is also rumored to have been taken by Jeffrey Epstein himself and in her interview with the Mail on Sunday she began by saying, "At this time, I no longer believe that to be a true image, and I don't believe that it is what it appears to be."

"There are so many things that are wrong with it,' she says. 'As soon as my appeal is over, I will be very happy to discuss it with you."

"'If you see a photograph and it's a photograph of you in your home, and someone says to you, 'Is that a picture of you?' you don't question it."

Before concluding she also added, "It would never occur to me that somebody would have created a photograph or, you know, done something with a picture. I recognised the surroundings of that photograph, nothing more than that."