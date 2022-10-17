 
Monday Oct 17 2022
Kanye West speaks out on Kim Kardashian's outlandish fireplace story: Watch

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Kanye West has recently reacted to Kim Kardashian’s claim about sleeping with ex-Pete Davidson by the fireplace in the latest episode of The Kardashians last week.

During the show, the reality mogul spilled that she had “sex in front of the fireplace” with then-boyfriend “in honour of her grandmother MJ” reported via Daily Mail.

Reacting to the Kim’s confessional, Kanye, who is known as Ye, told Drink Champs hosts, “Kim is a Christian. On TMZ, I just saw it yesterday, it said, ‘Pete Davidson and Kim had sex by the fireplace to honour they grandmother.’”

The rapper continued, “It’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life, that’s telling this Christian woman that has four black children to put that out as a message in the media.”

“So, when I drive by and I see the Hulu ads and I see the JP Morgan Chase ads, I’m gonna let y’all know right now, the devil is a defeated foe,” stated Kanye.

The Donda rapper also addressed the recent controversial comments during the interview that left him with “no friends in entertainment industry”.

“You can’t poison me. By the way, you already Black Mirrored me,” he remarked.

Kanye commented, “You already made people think I’m crazy, you already took my family away, you already separated all my friends.

“I don’t got no celebrity friends because when I was on TV, on Instagram saying I don’t know where my child is and the Kardashians kidnapped my daughter in public and I don’t have the address to my child, none of these gave me the address,” argued the singer.

He also added, “We Jew so I can’t be anti-Semite. The 78 media outlets that called me an abuser when I was trying to get Pete Davidson away from my kids that was tattooing my kids’ names on him, Skete.”

