Senior KP Minister Atif Khan receives Rs8 million extortion letter from TTP

PESHAWAR: Senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Atif Khan has received a letter demanding Rs8 million in extortion from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Sources within TTP have confirmed the issuance of the letter by their Mardan chapter. Atif also confirmed that he has received the extortion letter.

Speaking to journalists, Atif said that he has shared the letter with the relevant officials.

“We will take whatever action [needed] on the letter. Security agencies have been informed rest is up to them,” said the minister.

Recently a terror attack also took place in Swat on a school van that killed a van driver.

Following the incident, the National Security Committee (NSC) took stock of the security situation in the country.

In the meeting, officials of the country's security apparatus gave a briefing on the security situation — in light of the recent terrorist activities.

The meeting made it clear that the blood of every citizen is precious and noted that the law will strictly deal with those involved in the bloodshed of innocents.

“Our citizens rendered unprecedented sacrifices along with the armed forces and played a historic role in the war against terrorism,” read a statement.

The forum decided to constitute an apex committee headed by PM Shahbaz and revive the National Counter-terrorism Authority (Nacta), which will work in collaboration with the provincial-level counter-terrorism departments to prevent any resurgence of terrorism in the country.