 
world
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday the worst day

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

A pillow that reads I hate Mondays. — Unsplash
A pillow that reads "I hate Mondays". — Unsplash

People, especially students and employees, constantly called Monday the worst day, considering they have to go back to studying or working after a relaxing weekend. "Monday blues" is a popular phrase used by many.

Until now, the discussion was off the record but things have changed. Guinness World Records has now officially declared Monday the worst day of the week.

The record keeper posted about the update on Twitter saying, "we are officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week."

Social media users rushed to the comment section to affirm and share their thoughts. Most of them seemed happy and joked about the record.

"I take Mondays off for this reason," a user shared.

"Took you long enough," another user complained with whom GWR agreed.

Another implied that the record was quite obvious.

"For me, it's just a day like the other one. It's probably because I don't go to school," said another.

Another user pointed out how the feeling of Sunday evening, while we anticipate Monday, is "worse than Monday morning".

More From World:

Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats

Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats
India's Congress elects first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years

India's Congress elects first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Plane crash survivors feel no regret turning to cannibalism to survive

Plane crash survivors feel no regret turning to cannibalism to survive
'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change: study

'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change: study
India stops Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photographer from flying to US

India stops Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photographer from flying to US
Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris
Brain drain solution is staring Hong Kong in face

Brain drain solution is staring Hong Kong in face
Elnaz Rekabi: Iranian climber returns from Seoul tournament amid hijab controversy

Elnaz Rekabi: Iranian climber returns from Seoul tournament amid hijab controversy
Indonesia to demolish soccer stadium where stampede killed over 130

Indonesia to demolish soccer stadium where stampede killed over 130
India-Russia joint venture hopes for $5bn in supersonic missile exports by 2025

India-Russia joint venture hopes for $5bn in supersonic missile exports by 2025
Emergency landing as angry, drunk passenger bites flight attendant's finger

Emergency landing as angry, drunk passenger bites flight attendant's finger
Afghan women protest after students expelled from university dorms

Afghan women protest after students expelled from university dorms