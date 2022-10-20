 
health
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Left-handed people more likely to be mentally ill, study shows

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

A left handed person.— Unsplash
A left handed person.— Unsplash

A study has shown that nearly half of all cases of extreme mental illnesses are found in left-handed people — who only make up 10% of the planet's population. 

Scientists are still not sure why mental illnesses show up in left-handed people more but they believe it might have something to do with how they are wired

It is shocking that even though most people do suffer from some form of mental disorder in their life at some point, left-handed people are more prone to that.

Our brains are divided into two and function on the basis of "lateralisation" which means each body party (and parts of the brain) have an area of expertise. This makes processing more efficient.

One possible reason behind left-handed people being prone to mental illnesses could be simply genetics. Another theory suggests that people who are left-handed have less brain lateralisation leading to a higher chance of mental disorders, reported Big Think.

However, on the other hand, left-handed people have better skills at fighting and some researchers believe these individuals are more likely to become athletes.

More From Health:

Children with strict parents likelier to suffer from depression: study

Children with strict parents likelier to suffer from depression: study
Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats

Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats
Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue

Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue
Hair straightening chemicals could lead to uterine cancer: study

Hair straightening chemicals could lead to uterine cancer: study
Gates Foundation pledges $1.2bn to eradicate polio

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2bn to eradicate polio
Do's and dont's from cancer warrior who will troll you for 'stupid' questions

Do's and dont's from cancer warrior who will troll you for 'stupid' questions
China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve

China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve
WATCH: Doctor pulls out 23 contact lenses from patient's eye

WATCH: Doctor pulls out 23 contact lenses from patient's eye
Human brain cells implanted in rats to study autism, schizophrenia

Human brain cells implanted in rats to study autism, schizophrenia
Not 'lying flat': China to persist with tough COVID policies

Not 'lying flat': China to persist with tough COVID policies
Spanish baby gets pioneering intestine transplant

Spanish baby gets pioneering intestine transplant
Sindh, Balochistan acquire ‘biological pesticide’ from army to deal with mosquitoes in flood-hit areas

Sindh, Balochistan acquire ‘biological pesticide’ from army to deal with mosquitoes in flood-hit areas