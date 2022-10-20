Left-handed people more likely to be mentally ill, study shows

A left handed person.— Unsplash

A study has shown that nearly half of all cases of extreme mental illnesses are found in left-handed people — who only make up 10% of the planet's population.

Scientists are still not sure why mental illnesses show up in left-handed people more but they believe it might have something to do with how they are wired.

It is shocking that even though most people do suffer from some form of mental disorder in their life at some point, left-handed people are more prone to that.

Our brains are divided into two and function on the basis of "lateralisation" which means each body party (and parts of the brain) have an area of expertise. This makes processing more efficient.

One possible reason behind left-handed people being prone to mental illnesses could be simply genetics. Another theory suggests that people who are left-handed have less brain lateralisation leading to a higher chance of mental disorders, reported Big Think.

However, on the other hand, left-handed people have better skills at fighting and some researchers believe these individuals are more likely to become athletes.