 
amazing
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Study shows the pandemic changed people's personality

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

People walking on the road. — Unsplash
People walking on the road. — Unsplash

According to a new research study, the pandemic might have changed people's personalities forever.

While it has not even been three full years since the pandemic hit the world, researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine believe that the changes in personality have been as massive as changes that occur in a decade.

Other studies found no relationship between catastrophes like earthquakes and floods and people's personalities. However, the team thinks that COVID-19 might have changed how humans think and behave entirely.

Authors said that younger adults have become more susceptible to stress and "less cooperative".

The study published in the journal PLoS ONE conducted assessments on 7,109 people who had been part of the Understanding America Study online.

The pre-pandemic personality traits were compared to the early pandemic and the later period (2021 and 2022). The participants were almost equally divided gender-wise (41.2% males) and the age range was 18-109.

The studies showed that positive personality traits like openness extraversion and conscientiousness reduced over time. Meanwhile, Neuroticism increased with decreased agreeableness. 

More From Amazing:

US finds monkeypox vaccine highly effective in early data

US finds monkeypox vaccine highly effective in early data
This 12-year-old is believed to be youngest university-going student

This 12-year-old is believed to be youngest university-going student
Eisai, Biogen say Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline

Eisai, Biogen say Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
Pregnant women in flood-hit areas under threat of Hepatitis E

Pregnant women in flood-hit areas under threat of Hepatitis E
Four sisters with highest combined age of 389 years set Guinness World Record

Four sisters with highest combined age of 389 years set Guinness World Record
Dengue claims 33 lives in Sindh over last 24 hours

Dengue claims 33 lives in Sindh over last 24 hours
Diphtheria outbreak rings alarm bells in Sindh

Diphtheria outbreak rings alarm bells in Sindh
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time

Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time
'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now, WHO official says

'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now, WHO official says
Study shows sodas increase risk of death from cancer

Study shows sodas increase risk of death from cancer
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large US study finds

COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large US study finds
ADB approves $100m to improve secondary healthcare in KP

ADB approves $100m to improve secondary healthcare in KP

Latest

view all