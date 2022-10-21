 
Friday Oct 21 2022
Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan Fox angers fans with her new look

Friday Oct 21, 2022

True admirers of Megan Fox has asked the actress to 'leave face alone' as she allegedly morphing into Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian in a new snap.

Megan's fans think the actress is 'transforming' into Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner in a new snap on Instagram. They beg the actress to 'leave face alone'.

Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan said she was displaying 'pick me energy' in her latest social media post. While her fans reacted to her post as one wrote: "Are you slowly morphing into a Kardashian?"

The second one said: "Don’t do anymore to yourself. You are beautiful! Be different not like the rest. You want your own look."

The final snap in the series shows a book on Megan's lap – followers were quick to notice that it was titled 'Moon Spells'.

"My fav witch," said one fan. Another added: "That last slide!! let’s do some moon spells pls." While a third penned: "Cool book. I totally like reading too."

Megan Fox, 36, was also inundated with messages of support from fans, with one saying: "Are u kidding, you’re gorgeous."

