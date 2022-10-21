 
world
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai urges world to support women of Iran

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Pakistani Nobel Laureate and education rights activist Malala Yousafzai sending a message to the world, asking them to support Iranian women. — Screengrab via Instagram/@malala
Pakistani Nobel Laureate and education rights activist Malala Yousafzai sending a message to the world, asking them to support Iranian women. — Screengrab via Instagram/@malala

Pakistani Nobel Laureate and education rights activist Malala Yousafzai on Friday took to her Instagram account and urged the world to stand in solidarity with the women of Iran.

Hordes of people in Iran, especially women, have lately been holding anti-government protests in the country after a 22-year-old woman named Mahasa Amini died in police custody following alleged torture after she was arrested for not complying with Iran's strict dress code. The Iranian regime, however, has denied the allegations, saying Amini died due to "pre-existing medical conditions".

In her message, Malala appreciated the women of Iran for bringing about a change through their bravery. 

"To the Iranian girls and young women who are in the streets to demand freedom and safety: You are already changing the world with your courage," she wrote. 

The young activist also sent a message to the rest of the world and urged everyone to support Iranian women by becoming their voice. "To everyone else: Please show your support for the women of Iran. Share their stories to keep this movement alive.

"Zan! Zendigi! Azadi! Women! Life! Freedom!" she wrote.

More From World:

Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030
Google activates Israel's first local cloud region

Google activates Israel's first local cloud region
Here's how a lettuce outlasted former UK PM Liz Truss

Here's how a lettuce outlasted former UK PM Liz Truss
Who will replace Truss as UK prime minister? Sunak? Mordaunt? Johnson?

Who will replace Truss as UK prime minister? Sunak? Mordaunt? Johnson?
Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says

Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says
At least 150 killed in two days of fighting in Sudan’s south

At least 150 killed in two days of fighting in Sudan’s south
Why UK PM Liz Truss resigned? Here's all you need to know

Why UK PM Liz Truss resigned? Here's all you need to know
Liz Truss steps down as UK's prime minister

Liz Truss steps down as UK's prime minister
Live snake on plane horrifies business-class passengers

Live snake on plane horrifies business-class passengers
WATCH: Furry police corporal becomes internet sensation

WATCH: Furry police corporal becomes internet sensation
Explainer: What's going on with UK PM Liz Truss

Explainer: What's going on with UK PM Liz Truss
China defends 'fighting spirit' of Xi's foreign policy

China defends 'fighting spirit' of Xi's foreign policy