 
world
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Story behind the terrifying viral close-up of ant's face

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

The close-up image of an ant taken by Lithuanian photographer Dr Eugenijus Kavaliauskas.— Nikon/Eugenijus Kavaliauskas
The close-up image of an ant taken by Lithuanian photographer Dr Eugenijus Kavaliauskas.— Nikon/Eugenijus Kavaliauskas

What looks like an image straight out of a nightmare or a blockbuster horror movie at the first glance is actually the close-up image of an ant taken by Lithuanian photographer Dr Eugenijus Kavaliauskas.

Zoomed in five times under a microscope, the photo reveals the creature's terrifying red eyes and shadowy face.

The image was a part of Nikon's Small World Photomicrography Competition and got selected as one of the 57 "Images of Distinction".

Grigorii Timin received the first prize in the contest and was awarded for his photo of an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko. Timin combined technology and art to capture the Phelsuma grandis day gecko.

Grigorii Timins photo of an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko.— Nikon
Grigorii Timin's photo of an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko.— Nikon

Eric Flem, Communications and CRM Manager at Nikon Instruments, said that the contest is held annually where Nikon Small World receives a plethora of microscopic images that show both "exemplary scientific technique and artistry".

A jumping spider snapped by Dr Andrew Posselt from the University of California, San Francisco.— Nikon
A jumping spider snapped by Dr Andrew Posselt from the University of California, San Francisco.— Nikon

Dr Kavaliauskas told the Insider that he caught the ant near his home in Tauragė, Lithuania.

"I'm always looking for details, shadows, and unseen corners," he said, adding that the main purpose of being a photographer was to become a discoverer.

Dr Kavaliauskas said that he was fascinated by "God's masterpieces", adding that the ant looked horrifying but there were "no horrors in nature".

The micro-photographer is still "surprised" by " unknown miracles under our feet".

More From World:

Malala Yousafzai urges world to support women of Iran

Malala Yousafzai urges world to support women of Iran
Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030
Google activates Israel's first local cloud region

Google activates Israel's first local cloud region
Here's how a lettuce outlasted former UK PM Liz Truss

Here's how a lettuce outlasted former UK PM Liz Truss
Who will replace Truss as UK prime minister? Sunak? Mordaunt? Johnson?

Who will replace Truss as UK prime minister? Sunak? Mordaunt? Johnson?
Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says

Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says
At least 150 killed in two days of fighting in Sudan’s south

At least 150 killed in two days of fighting in Sudan’s south
Why UK PM Liz Truss resigned? Here's all you need to know

Why UK PM Liz Truss resigned? Here's all you need to know
Liz Truss steps down as UK's prime minister

Liz Truss steps down as UK's prime minister
Live snake on plane horrifies business-class passengers

Live snake on plane horrifies business-class passengers
WATCH: Furry police corporal becomes internet sensation

WATCH: Furry police corporal becomes internet sensation
Explainer: What's going on with UK PM Liz Truss

Explainer: What's going on with UK PM Liz Truss