 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Judi Dench slammed for calling out 'The Crown 5' as 'cruelly unjust'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Judi Dench bashed for calling out The Crown 5 as cruelly unjust
Judi Dench bashed for calling out 'The Crown 5' as 'cruelly unjust'

Dame Judi Dench received flak over her scathing criticism of the upcoming season of The Crown by Joy Behar.

The Belfast actor accused the Netflix hit series of being “cruelly unjust” and “hurtful” to the still-grieving royal family in an open letter to The Times.

Reacting to the scathing criticism, The View co-host said, “This dame disagrees with Dame Judi Dench, because they tell you at the top that it is not a documentary, and if you have a brain, you can figure out that the writers have used history.”

“And if it’s documented history, then we can believe it, but we’re not going to believe a conversation that’s going on in the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip,” Behar added. “Nobody was there but the two of them, so you don’t believe that part. But the historical part, you believe.”

Whoopi Goldberg did not agree with Behar, saying she thought Dench was specifically criticizing a plot of the show where Prince Philip had an affair that never actually happened in reality.

“He had several affairs, apparently, but not this one,” the comedian joked in response to Goldberg.

Another co-host of the ABC program Sunny Hostin also weighed in on the ongoing debate as she sided with Dench.

“I do think a little disclaimer would be really perfect, thank you. I will say this, one of the pushback that they’re getting is about Lady Diana’s death … they’re not going to show what really happened, but I think we all remember how tragic that was, and history is ugly sometimes, and I don’t think there’s a problem showing it,” Hostin said.

She added, “I think that storyline in particular, that people are saying you can’t show her death is almost bastardizing history. It’s something we should never forget what happened to Princess Diana.”

More From Entertainment:

Geena Davis shares Dustin Hoffman’s advice to decline Jack Nicholson’s advances

Geena Davis shares Dustin Hoffman’s advice to decline Jack Nicholson’s advances
Real reason why Amber Heard moved to Spain revealed

Real reason why Amber Heard moved to Spain revealed
Paris Hilton drops jaws in traditional Indian outfits during Mumbai tour

Paris Hilton drops jaws in traditional Indian outfits during Mumbai tour
Emily Ratajkowski credits objectification for spike in her book’s sale

Emily Ratajkowski credits objectification for spike in her book’s sale
Netflix series ‘One of Us Is Lying’ season 2 release date on the streamer

Netflix series ‘One of Us Is Lying’ season 2 release date on the streamer
Netflix 'The Watcher' family won't be watching the show: 'the trailer was traumatizing enough'

Netflix 'The Watcher' family won't be watching the show: 'the trailer was traumatizing enough'
Kim Kardashian turns 42, receives heartwarming birthday wish from Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian turns 42, receives heartwarming birthday wish from Kris Jenner
Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’

Charlie Puth confirms relationship status with ‘mystery girl’
Brian Cox on raising female children in Hollywood: 'worst place in the world’

Brian Cox on raising female children in Hollywood: 'worst place in the world’
Taylor Swift wins high praise from fans for new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift wins high praise from fans for new album ‘Midnights’
Prince Harry’s priorities to Netflix under investigation: ‘Things are messy!’

Prince Harry’s priorities to Netflix under investigation: ‘Things are messy!’
Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?

Ed Sheeran to turn his love for ketchup into business venture?