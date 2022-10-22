Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CMs give Imran Khan authority to dissolve assemblies

CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan (L) and Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi. — KP health website/ Pervaiz Elahi Facebook

As the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced PTI chief Imran Khan's disqualification in the Toshakana case, the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorized Imran Khan to dissolve their respective assemblies, Geo News reported.



Following ECP’s decision in the Toshakana case, a meeting was held chaired by PTI chairman Imran khan which discuss the current political situation of the country.

According to the sources, most of the PTI leaders agreed to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies, but the final decision will be taken by the party chief.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi also attended the meeting through a video link and gave the former prime minister authority to dissolve provincial assemblies, as per sources.

During the meeting, both CMs said that they would dissolve assemblies whenever Imran Khan ask them to do so.

PTI leader thinks dissolving provincial assemblies necessary more than a long march as the purpose of the long march is new elections.

“Therefore, if assemblies get dissolved, a new election will have to be called,” said the PTI leader.

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

In a major legal victory for the ruling coalition on Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a consensus verdict in Toshakana reference, disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan and ruled that the PTI chairman is no more a member of the National Assembly.

Criminal proceedings will be initiated against the PTI chairman for misdeclaration, the verdict said.

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p).

Under the said article, a lawmaker is disqualified for the time being from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a provincial assembly.

The decision was taken unanimously by the ECP’s five-member bench but the Punjab member Babar Hassan Bharwana was not present today as he was unwell.

"As a sequel to our abovementioned findings, facts available on record and keeping in view the argument of learned counsel for parties herein, we are of the considered opinion that the Respondent has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017, consequently he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly," the ECP order stated.

"As the respondent has made false statements and incorrect declarations, therefore he has also committed the offence of corrupt practices defined under Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017, punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act, 2017. The office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017."