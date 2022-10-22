Pervaiz Elahi terms Imran Khan’s disqualification joke to nation

Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi. —Facebook/ Pervaiz Elahi

Nation will not accept any such decision, says Elahi.

We are standing with our leader and will be, he says.

Imran Khan’s disqualification is murder of justice, says Moonis.

Chief Minister Punjab and PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi Friday called PTI chief Imran Khan’s disqualification a joke to the nation, Geo News reported.

Elahi's statement came after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakana reference. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a consensus verdict, disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan and ruled that the PTI chairman is no more a member of the National Assembly.

“Disqualifying the most popular leader of the nation is a serious joke with the nation,” Elahi reacted as ECP announced the decision.

The PML-Q leader said that the nation would not accept any such decision. “We are standing with our leader and will be,” he said.

Imran’s disqualification murder of justice

Reacting to the ECP verdict against PTI chief Imran Khan, Moonis Elahi said Imran Khan’s disqualification was a murder of justice, though Imran would remain successful forever.

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

PTI chief Imran Khan's disqualification verdict stated that criminal proceedings will be initiated against the PTI chairman for misdeclaration.

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p).

Under the said article, a lawmaker is disqualified for the time being from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a provincial assembly.

The decision was taken unanimously by the ECP’s five-member bench but the Punjab member Babar Hassan Bharwana was not present today as he was unwell.