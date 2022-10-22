Kate Middleton, Prince William take break from royal duties

Prince of Wales, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly taking a short break from royal duties.



A report by Cosmopolitan has disclosed the reason behind Kate Middleton and Prince William’s pause on the royal duties.

As per the report, the royal couple are enjoying their time off with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the kids are also on their half term break from school.

According to the school’s website, half term runs from October 14 to 31, 2022.

The Daily Express UK also reported that Kate and William will likely enjoy a quieter time over the next few weeks with their children after a hectic period.

In October last year, the family travelled to Jordan for holiday.