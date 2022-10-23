 
entertainment
Harry Styles to seize Brits and Grammys gig

Harry Styles has become the ‘most wanted performer’ to sing at the Brits and Grammys upcoming ceremonies.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, whose popularity skyrocketed after the release of his third studio album Harry’s House earlier this year, has been tipped off to take home awards from the Grammys and the Brit Awards.

The former One Direction singer is expected to perform at the biggest musical ceremonies as both events are reportedly 'desperate' for him to perform.

A source from the music industry revealed, “The fact both awards’ shows are desperate for Harry to sing is a massive indicator they don’t expect him to go home empty handed.”

Styles has become one of the bookies’ favorites to win either Best Artist, Album or Single at London’s O2 Arena on February 11.

Sources have also said that Styles is now being tipped to beat 15-time winner Adele and 25-time champ Beyonce.

“But Harry’s US campaign is building momentum and the early talk amongst the Grammy members is that he’s now expected to take home some of the biggest trophies.”

Meanwhile, Styles has won one Grammy – Best Pop Solo Performance in 2021 – and two Brits as a solo artist.

