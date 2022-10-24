'Ms Marvel' director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy gears for next 'Star Wars' film

Ms Marvel's director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy will direct Damon Lindelof's next Star Wars movie.

As reported by Deadline, the Pakistani-Canadian Journalist and filmmaker, will be the director for upcoming Star Wars film.

Lindelof is co-writing the script for the project but, who is he writing with, is still a mystery. The production work on the film will reportedly be starting once the script writing part gets done.

The storyline and release date for the upcoming film is a guarded secret as of now. This film is expected to have the most momentum among all the projects that are currently in development at the studio.

For the unversed, Sharmeen Obaid is the highly anticipated director who recently bagged tremendous success for directing several episodes of Ms. Marvel for Marvel Studios.

Sharmeen, 43, is best known for directing her Oscar-winning documentary shorts Saving Face and A Girl in the River, The Price of Forgiveness.