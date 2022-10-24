 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for a family stroll: PHOTOS

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for a family stroll: PHOTOS
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for a family stroll: PHOTOS

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger took a nice Sunday morning stroll with their adorable children, per HollywoodLife.

The couple was spotted with their three kids, including Chris’ son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris, and daughters Lyla, 2, and five-month-old Eloise.

The two oldest kids. Jack was closely following their dad as he steered the stroller with Lyla seated, while Katherine held their youngest close behind.

Chris wore a white short-sleeved button-down top and black shorts as well as black sneakers. He also wore a baseball cap. Matching with dad, son Jack donned a white t-shirt and blue pants paired by grey sneakers with black shoelaces.

Lyla was strapped snugly in the stroller in a white top and adorable pink pants.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for a family stroll: PHOTOS

The actor and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger wore black jacket, leggings, black sneakers, and a baseball cap of her own as her hair was down. Eloise was also strapped protectively to her mother and was in what appeared to be a onesie. The doting mother had one hand kept on the baby’s head as she held her close.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger step out for a family stroll: PHOTOS

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is a proud dad as he celebrates milestones of his kids with enthusiasm. Recently, the actor, 43, gave a special shout-out to his first born, Jack, in an Instagram post.

“TEN!!?? WHAAAT!? Double digits!! Hard to believe it’s already been ten years!! You’re the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imagineer, builder, boxer and buddy a guy could ask for. Love you kid!”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy cowboy hat shopping ahead of Halloween

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy cowboy hat shopping ahead of Halloween
Prince Harry current position ’doesn’t seem to make sense’, says royal expert

Prince Harry current position ’doesn’t seem to make sense’, says royal expert
Christina Perri welcomes second daughter after devastating miscarriage, stillbirth

Christina Perri welcomes second daughter after devastating miscarriage, stillbirth
Beyoncé oozes style in dramatic black gown at Annual Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé oozes style in dramatic black gown at Annual Wearable Art Gala
Meghan Markle uses ‘Archetypes’ podcast to drop ‘out of touch’ label

Meghan Markle uses ‘Archetypes’ podcast to drop ‘out of touch’ label
Johnny Depp ‘physically hurt’ Amber Heard in marriage, says nurse

Johnny Depp ‘physically hurt’ Amber Heard in marriage, says nurse
Cardi B and Madonna call for truce after the clown emoji fuss

Cardi B and Madonna call for truce after the clown emoji fuss
Dwayne Johnson ‘Black Adam’ rules North America box office

Dwayne Johnson ‘Black Adam’ rules North America box office
King Charles unfazed by rain during 1st trip to Norfolk estate since Queen's death

King Charles unfazed by rain during 1st trip to Norfolk estate since Queen's death
Imagine Dragons lead Dan Reynolds gives an health update after ‘fairly serious’ injury

Imagine Dragons lead Dan Reynolds gives an health update after ‘fairly serious’ injury