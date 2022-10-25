 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Netflix 'forcing' Prince William, Harry to 'relive the pain' of Diana death

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Princess Diana's death scene on The Crown would be traumatic for Prince William and Prince Harry, says experts.

Diana's close friend Simone Simmons says the makers have malicious intent in creating the series.

She told The Sun: “These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low.

“They are rewriting history as they go along and that’s what makes me very angry.

Princess Diana died in a car crash alongside her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed  in Paris.

She continued: “Netflix are deliberately reviving the most painful time in the boys’ lives.

"It’s forcing them to relive the pain, agony, and psychological torment they suffered when their mother died.

“I think it’s disgusting and sick. Why are they setting out to upset William and Harry?

“The makers of this programme do not care about the heir to the throne and everything he has been through.

“Why do these callous, insensitive people feel the need to recreate that horrible day?

Ms Simmons noted: "They are going out of their way to hurt the Royal Family.”

