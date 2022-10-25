 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' stylist says 'I love to be criticised'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Meghan Markle's designer at Deal Or No Deal is dishing out what happened on the show.

Dina Cerchione turned to her Instagram post on Friday to talk about her "rough week watching a show I love SO much be criticized".

Ms Cerchione began: “I had the privilege to design the looks for Deal or No Deal, for all of the women and, of course, Howie Mandel.”

Ms Cerchione added she had “thought a lot about this,” and “wouldn’t change a thing”.

She added: “There was a mission at work to do the best we could, take care of our full team and treat everyone with the respect they earned and deserved.”

This comes after Meghan revealed that she felt like a 'bimbo' on the sets of the game show.

Meghan began on podcast Archetypes: "I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel. Which was…not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me.

"But that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.

"And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage."

The Duchess also said: “I didn’t like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time.

“Being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo’.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’

Kate Middleton leaves behind Meghan Markle, Camilla as ‘top female role model’
Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’

Taylor Swift under fire over ‘Midnights’ song ‘Anti Hero’
Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows

Meghan Markle had to show 'attitude' to play Black woman on shows
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt donation irks LA lawyers

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak

Camilla jets off to India as Charles gears up to meet Rishi Sunak
Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent

Taylor Swift talks about Dylan O’Brien's hidden talent
After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West

After Camille Vasquez, divorce lawyers maintain distance from Kanye West
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to come closer with King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to come closer with King Charles coronation
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker blasted for their Halloween party

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker blasted for their Halloween party
Meghan Markle flaunts her dance skills in viral video

Meghan Markle flaunts her dance skills in viral video
Olivia Wilde busted Harry Styles, Florence Pugh affair amid 'Don't Worry Darling' shoot

Olivia Wilde busted Harry Styles, Florence Pugh affair amid 'Don't Worry Darling' shoot
‘It’s official:’ Henry Cavill confirms he’s back as Superman

‘It’s official:’ Henry Cavill confirms he’s back as Superman