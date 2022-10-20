Why UK PM Liz Truss resigned? Here's all you need to know

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022.— Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

Truss was fighting to remain in power after the collapse of her economic programme shattered her authority just over six weeks into the job.

Here's a timeline of the events that led to her resignation.



Politics

Truss said the Conservative party she heads would hold a leadership election to be completed within a week.

Truss's resignation came after she lost her interior minister, Suella Braverman, less than a week after she fired her finance minister. Braverman cited "serious concerns" about the government.

Markets

Sterling pared gains after Truss resigned. Britain's midcaps jumped as much as 1%.

Investors reined in bets of a full percentage-point interest rate increase by the Bank of England next month after a top official said it remained to be seen whether rates rise as sharply as the market has been expecting.

The pound fell to a one-week low vs the euro and GBP/USD traded above 1.1200 with 1.1192-1.1240 in the Asian session range. 1.1186 was Wednesday's three-day low.

Worries over a deepening political crisis in the UK and rising interest rates globally kept London's main stock indexes under pressure, with shares of homebuilders edging toward a multi-year low hit recently.

The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation to 10.1% last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

British banks are bracing for a potential tax hit after a source said finance minister Jeremy Hunt was reviewing the current surcharge on bank profits.

