Wednesday Oct 26 2022
Holly Willoughby feels ‘proud’ to have a supportive sister amid 'queue-gate' scandal

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Holly Willoughby feels blessed to have a supportive family during her tumultuous period.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter shared a  swoon-worthy snap pic of herself with her lookalike sister Kelly and thanked her sibling for always being by her side, as the glam duo attended the Pride of Britain awards 2022.

However, Holly's fans rushed to tell the star how she and her sister look more like twins than sisters.

The mum-of-three was one of the first to walk the red carpet outside at the Grosvenor House in London this evening, making sure she turned heads in an eye-catching one-shouldered, bow-detailed gown as she joined the likes of Emily Atack and Molly-Mae Hague posing for snaps.

Sharing a snap of herself and Kelly, who wore a black ensemble for the event, Holly gushed: "By my side… always and for tonight’s prideofbritain awards… ladywilloughby wearing coastfashion and looking [ fire emoji]… love you Kel #sisters #prideofbritain."

All Saints singer Nicole Appleton was one of the first to comment on the stunning snap of the two sisters, writing: "2 beauties [love-heart emojis]."

"Both so Beautiful!! You look so alike," one fan quipped in the comments, as another wrote: "Your eyes are the exact same shape!"

The presenter, 41, was back on top form after she and co-host Phillip Schofield suffered prolonged backlash for appearing to bypass an enormous queue to see the late Queen Elizabeth II l lying-in-state at Westminster Hall on September 16. 

