Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘very thin line’ with King Charles

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to ‘step cautiously’ when dealing with King Charles.



An inside source addressed these insights according to a report by Vanity Fair.

The source began the admission by telling Katie Nicholl, “Harry and Meghan are quite aware that if they do or say anything that might be deemed insensitive towards Harry’s family, then they risk being cut off completely.”

“There’s a sense among the family that they are already on thin ice and they need to step cautiously.”

The source also went on to tell Ms Nicholl, “Harry knows that his father can be quite ruthless if he has to be” so “Charles won’t tolerate the reputation of the Crown being tarnished by a member of his family.”

