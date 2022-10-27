 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Oct 27 2022
WhatsApp's new update makes forwarding media more interesting

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Logo of WhatsApp's application seen on a smartphone. — AFP/File

WhatsApp's latest update is one of its much-awaited features, as it will now let users experience the app more creatively.

According to WABetaInfo, a website providing updates on WhatsApp, the feature was developed last week and is rolling out to some users.

The feature, forward media with a caption, will let users forward pictures, videos, documents, and GIFs with a caption, according to WABetaInfo.

Users can now make their forward messages on the application all the more interesting by adding a caption to them.

Screenshot via WABetaInfo

"Best way to discover if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account is to forward an image with a caption: in case the feature is enabled for your account, a new message box at the bottom shows up that also lets you remove the caption by tapping the dismiss icon within the caption view," WABetaInfo stated.

