 
health
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

WHO reveals list of deadly fungi that you should beware of

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

(Representational) Image shows different types of mushrooms.— Unsplash
(Representational) Image shows different types of mushrooms.— Unsplash

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a list of fungi that are a threat to public health.

The global health agency revealed 19 names and labelled them "priority pathogens" as they are becoming resistant to treatments. These fungi even include yeasts and moulds.

Nealy 1.7 million people die of fungal infections every year and more than 150 million suffer from severe infections. The infections that spread can be especially deadly in hospitals for those who are immunocompromised.

Pathogens hunt people that have a weak immune system including those fighting COVID-19. 

The WHO also published a list of bacteria that pose a grave threat and said that there was a lack of research when it came to studying dangerous fungi. As a result, insufficient resources are spent on developing effective antifungal drugs.

The World Health Organizations first-ever Fungal Priority Pathogens List.— WHO
The World Health Organization's first-ever Fungal Priority Pathogens List.— WHO

According to a report by MailOnline, the WHO's assistant director-general of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Dr Hanan Balkhy said that the threat was increasing worldwide. 

Dr Haileyesus Getahun, WHO Director, AMR Global Coordination Department, said that countries should "follow a step-wise approach" and strengthen laboratories to promote research.

With the planet warming more each day, fungi are adapting to the temperatures and becoming more skilled at harming people.

WHO warns about the following fungi:

'Critical' priority:

1. Cryptococcus neoformans

2. Candida auris

3. Aspergillus fumigatus

4. Candida albicans

'High' priority:

1. Histoplasma

2. Eumycetoma

3. Mucorales

4. Candida tropicalis

5. Nakaseomyces

6. Candida parapsilosis

'Medium' priority:

1. Scedosporium

2. Lomentospora prolificans

3. Coccidioides

4. Pichia kudriavzeveii

5. Cryptococcus gattii

6. Talaromyces marneffei

7. Pneumocystis jirovecii

8. Paracoccidioides

More From Health:

Chinese cities double down on zero-COVID as outbreaks widen

Chinese cities double down on zero-COVID as outbreaks widen
India hospital under fire for injecting dengue patient with 'mosambi juice'

India hospital under fire for injecting dengue patient with 'mosambi juice'
This diet during pregnancy can cause heart attacks in children when they grow up

This diet during pregnancy can cause heart attacks in children when they grow up
How good are almonds for gut health?

How good are almonds for gut health?
Medicine crisis likely to worsen in Pakistan as Panadol production stopped

Medicine crisis likely to worsen in Pakistan as Panadol production stopped
Fake smile can make you genuinely happy: study

Fake smile can make you genuinely happy: study
Left-handed people more likely to be mentally ill, study shows

Left-handed people more likely to be mentally ill, study shows
Children with strict parents likelier to suffer from depression: study

Children with strict parents likelier to suffer from depression: study
Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats

Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats
Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue

Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue
Hair straightening chemicals could lead to uterine cancer: study

Hair straightening chemicals could lead to uterine cancer: study
Gates Foundation pledges $1.2bn to eradicate polio

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2bn to eradicate polio