 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Not calling Imran Khan traitor but his actions subvert Pakistan's interests: Kaira

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing a press conference in the federal capital. — Screengrab via YouTube/ PTV News Live
  • Kaira says Khan played with Pakistan while playing on US cypher.
  • It stands proven that PTI chairman tells lies after lies, he says.
  • Kaira hails establishment's intent to depoliticise its role.

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira, Adviser to PM on Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan affairs, Thursday said he was not declaring Chairman PTI Imran Khan a traitor, but his decisions as well actions subvert the interests of Pakistan.

“While playing on the US cypher, Khan was also playing with the country,” the PPP leader said while addressing a press conference.

“If you toe Khan’s line, he will be your champion, while dissent will earn you his wrath. Similarly, the ones who dance to his tunes are patriots and those who don't traitors.”

Kaira said all these contradictory statements have proved Khan was a liar. "He tells lies after lies," the PPP leader said. 

The PTI chairman also tried to make the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) controversial for that matter, Kaira said, adding that press conferences by the institutions revealed a lot.

Kaira said Khan was bent on sabotaging the democratic process as well as the economy.

Kaira's presser came after DG ISI made a surprise appearance during a press conference earlier in the day and berated the former prime minister for making "unconstitutional" demands.

During the press conference in a direct jibe at the PTI chief, DG ISI Lt Gen Anjum said it did not add up that the former prime minister met army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at night and then called him a "traitor in the day".

Kaira said the establishment should be appreciated for announcing its intention to depoliticise its role in the country.

“What did the state institutions and the political parties learn from the past mistakes?” Kaira questioned.

"All of our efforts are focused to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and the continuity of democracy," Kaira said adding, “The constitution clearly defines the roles of all the state institutions".

