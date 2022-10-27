Not possible that you meet COAS at night and call him traitor in day, DG ISI slams Imran Khan

In a direct jibe at PTI chief Imran Khan, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said that it is not possible that the former prime minister can meet army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the night and then call him a "traitor in the day".

“If the commander-in-chief is a traitor then why did you meet him in hiding? Meeting [him] is your right but it cannot be possible that you meet at night and call [him] a traitor at night,” asked the DG ISI.



The DG ISI revealed the information in a press conference alongside Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar. The two were addressing the media on the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

"The purpose of this press conference is to inform you about the death of prominent senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the circumstances surrounding it," said DG ISPR at the start of the press conference.

Lt Gen Iftikhar said that the press conference is being done at a time when it is "important to present the facts correctly" so "fact, fiction and opinion" can be differentiated. He also shared that the military's media wing has informed PM Shehbaz Sharif about the press conference.

The head of the military's media wing said that there is a need to examine the "under which a false narrative has been made and people have been mislead".



"Institutions, leadership and even the chief of army staff has been accused without a reason to create an extraordinary chaotic situation," said the DG ISPR.

Lt Gen Iftikhar said that Sharif's death was a "very tragic incident". He called the senior journalist an icon of Pakistani journalism, a martyr’s son and a martyr’s brother and a serving officer’s brother-in-law. His programmes will be seen as a role model for journalists, he added.

"Since Arshad was an investigative journalist, he also looked into the cypher issue when it surfaced," shared DG ISPR. He also highlighted that the journalist had also interviewed the then prime minister Imran Khan on the issue, adding that at the time it was claimed that he was shown the document.

"Facts linked with the cypher and Arshad Sharif’s death need to be found. So there is no ambiguity left in this regard," said the DG ISPR.

The spokesperson of the military also shared that he army chief has discussed the cypher with the PTI chief at Kamra, adding that Imran Khan had said it himself that the document "was not a big deal".

“It was surprising for us when Imran Khan in March 27 rally flashed the paper in an effort to give a narrative which was not linked with the reality in any way was made in a dramatic way,” said the DG ISPR.

Lt Gen Iftikhar said that several facts regarding the cypher have surfaced, so far, which have exposed the "hollow and fabricated story". He added that the opinion of a Pakistani envoy was used by the former prime minister for his political interests.

The military spokesperson said that the ISI in a "very clear and professional way" informed the national Security Committee that they had found no evidence of any type of conspiracy against the government. He said that the NSC was briefed that it was the envoy’s personal assessment and the strategy envoy had recommended, the NSC recommended the same strategy to the Foreign Office.

"ISI’s findings related to the cypher didn’t have any evidence for any type of conspiracy,” he said, adding that all these findings are on record. He added that the military wanted these findings to be put before the nation but they left the decision to the PTI-led government, but it was not done.

“Instead, more false news and rumours were spread in order to take political benefit and to create a specific narrative the no-confidence motion was a part of regime change operation instead of a constitutional, political and legal affair,” said the DG ISPR.

