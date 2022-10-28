 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'ill' intention towards King Charles with 'Spare' unearthed

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir is an red alert for the royal family, especially father King Charles III.

The title of his book 'Spare' is intended to defame the royals and means 'ill', claims expert Richard Fitzgerald.

"This bodes ill as does the timing so early in King Charles' reign for any reconciliation with the Royal Family. It sounds bitter," he said.

He added: "This is a book that should never have been published and the title bodes ill, as do the 'raw' and 'unflinching' details promised."

"This is ill-advised and in the interviews and serialisation that are likely to precede it’s publication there is likely to be a good deal of trouble for the Royal Family too," he notes.

Harry's memoir is out on January 10, 2023.

