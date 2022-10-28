 
Sci-Tech
Friday Oct 28 2022
How quick are 'world's fastest shoes'?

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Moonwalkers have small electric motors that propel the eight tyres forward at up to 7mph.— Shift Robotics
A robotics company is claiming that it has developed the world's fastest shoes called Moonwalkers which can increase the speed of walking by three times.

What looks like roller skates do not really require balancing and behave like any other shoe.

The shoes have small electric motors that propel the eight tyres forward at up to 7mph.

Founder Xunjie Zhang said that real innovation was the inclusion of AI algorithms in the shoes. Moonwalkers can study the user's gait and fit accordingly. Therefore, Zhang believes that the shoes are an "extension of people's legs".

They charge fully in just 90 minutes and can cover a distance of up to 6.5 miles or 10 kilometres. According to a promotional ad for the product, Moonwalkers also have an electronic brake to lock the wheels.

Developed by Shift Robotics, the shoes are easy to use with the run mode requiring the user to simply lift their right heel and "rotate it clockwise" toward the left leg.

With technology and comfort comes a big price tag. Moonwalkers are expected to cost no less than $1,399.

