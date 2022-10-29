Julia Roberts feels ‘love and magic’ on 55th birthday

The Hollywood actress Julia Robert marked her 55th birthday, shared an adorable click for fans.

On October 28, the Academy award winning actor took to her Instagram and shared a click of her with balloons in the background as she turned 55.

The Eat Pray Love famed actor shared a close up photo of herself while sipping from a white mug, the caption with the photo read:

"Feeling the love and magic on my 55th Birthday!

My cup runneth over"

Julia's most recent project is a romantic comedy film Ticket to Paradise. In the film, Julia and George Clooney played an ex-couple which is forced to work together to stop their daughter from marrying a man she just met in Bali.