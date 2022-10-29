PTI terminates Faisal Vawda's membership

PTI leader Faisal Vawda addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — Radio Pakistan/File

PTI says Faisal Vawda failed to respond to show-cause notice.

Imran Khan terminates basic membership of Vawda from party.

Vawda made claims PTI's march would "witness bloodshed, death, and funerals."

The PTI on Saturday announced that the membership of party leader Faisal Vawda stands terminated for failing to respond to the show-cause notice issued to him on October 26.

PTI confirmed the termination of Vawda's basic membership from the party on Twitter.

"This is reference to the show-cause notice issued to you dated October 26, 2022 for defying party policy. You have not responded within the stipulated timeline. Therefore, your membership from the party stands terminated," read the post.

On Wednesday, Vawda made claims that the party's long march would "witness bloodshed, death, and funerals." After this, the PTI suspended Vawda and said that he would not be allowed to hold any party office or represent the party in the media as he had "grossly violated discipline by giving statements against party policies and guidelines".

Vawda, in the press conference, said: "These funerals will definitely be held, but I will try until my dying breath to save my Pakistanis from sacrificing their lives for a conspiracy hatched by some people. I will try to end this politics of death and bloodshed in this country."

The PTI leader said that "important and common" people's deaths will take place in the long march, adding that there were "ulterior motives" behind the march to Islamabad.

He said that several deaths will take place before and during the long march as the motive is to "divert the attention" so that the nation "would start seeing things in black as white".