Said nothing against PTI policy, says Faisal Vawda

Faisal Vawda. Screenshot of a YouTube video

Faisal Vawda says he didn't say anything agianst the PTI policy.

Says Ali Zaidi is not worth my reaction.

Says some elements wants bloodshed in the long march.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ([PTI) leader Faisal Vawda said that he has offered the right advice to his party which is set to launch an anti-government long march on October 28.

Vawda said this reacting to the comment of former minister and PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi who said Vawda's press conference was meant to damage the PTI's long march. "The imported government has launched Faisal Vawda," Ali Zaid said.

Commenting on Zaidi's remarks, Faisal Vawda said, "He [Zaidi] is not worth my reaction." He indicated that a lot will come to the fore if the affairs of the shipping ministry -- a ministry led by Zaidi in Imran Khan's era -- are disclosed.

Vawda said that he gave the right advice to his party because some conspirators may target innocent people in the PTI's peaceful march.

"What did I say in my press conference that is against the party's policy?" he asked.

Faisal Vawda's presser not important: Ali Zaidi

Hours after Faisal Vawda held a press conference on Wednesday, Ali Zaidi reacted saying Faisal Vawda's press conference was an attempt to damage PTI's major protest campaign, starting on Friday from Lahore's Liberty Chowk.

He said that Faisal Vawda was launched by what he called the 'imported government' as all news channels, including the state television, telecast his speech - a fact that proves his claim.

Ali Zaidi said that he didn't understand the purpose of Faisal Vawda's press conference, given the fact that Imran Khan has issued unambiguous instructions to all workers to remain peaceful.

After Imran Khan's clear-cut instructions, Faisal Vawda's press conference has no value, he added.