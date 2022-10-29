 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'almost guaranteeing unhappiness' with memoir decisions

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry’s staffers reportedly had their reservations about the Spare memoir draft ‘right from the start’ and ‘knew it would be disastrous’.

Daily Express's Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer issued these insights in his most recent interview with Express UK.

He initially began by saying, “And then suddenly, you've got the prospect of this book coming out. And I don't think anybody can be really sure what is going to be in it or not. There might be a few hints.”

“Certainly some time ago, I was led to believe that there was some real concern in Harry and Meghan's camp, people working for them who had apparently seen the manuscript and were alarmed by it and thought that it would be disastrous for the couple.”

However, Mr Palmer also admitted that he never ended up running a story at the time “because I couldn't really confirm it independently. That sort of feeling has sort of been reflected elsewhere.”

“In short, I suppose the Royal Family are worried that the book will cast a shadow over the new reign, will reignite all of the controversies about allegations of racism, the allegations of bullying against Meghan.”

He also addressed the Royal Family’s fears surrounding the book and pointed out the damaging details of “Harry's unhappiness with his lot and the members of the Royal Family, his father's affair with then Camilla Parker Bowles, the break-up of his parent's marriage when he was young, the death of his mother [and the fact] he has never really dealt with the emotional fallout. It's just a bag for worms for the Royal Family.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles stopped from attending COP27 summit by Rishi Sunak

King Charles stopped from attending COP27 summit by Rishi Sunak
Kylie Jenner transforms into ‘Bride of Frankenstein’s Elsa Lanchester for Halloween

Kylie Jenner transforms into ‘Bride of Frankenstein’s Elsa Lanchester for Halloween

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staff ‘alarmed’ by ‘disastrous’ memoir

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staff ‘alarmed’ by ‘disastrous’ memoir
‘Angry’ David Beckham urging Victoria to share her side of story about Nicola Peltz feud

‘Angry’ David Beckham urging Victoria to share her side of story about Nicola Peltz feud
Queen Consort Camilla returns to home post wellness trip in India

Queen Consort Camilla returns to home post wellness trip in India
Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix

Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi cosied up at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi cosied up at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub King Charles invitation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub King Charles invitation
Prince William ‘too busy’ to attend Qatar Football World Cup

Prince William ‘too busy’ to attend Qatar Football World Cup
Kate Middleton, Prince William rejected Sussex proposal to 'commercialise' charity

Kate Middleton, Prince William rejected Sussex proposal to 'commercialise' charity
Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87
Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso