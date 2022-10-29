Kate Middleton, Prince William rejected Sussex proposal to 'commercialise' charity

Prince William and Kate Middleton were left to look after Royal Foundation in 2019 all by themselves when Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle decided to go their separate way.

Royal expert Richard Palmer believes Prince Harry and Prince William ongoing rift mainly is because of two reasons.

One issue, famously known by royals admirers, is "that the brothers fell out because William was worried that Harry was moving too fast when he first started seeing Meghan".

Speaking about reason number two, Palmer told Daily Express: "There was cautioning whether getting engaged was the right thing to do.

"But then, the other really important thing, which the Sussexes' fans really don't like hearing but he's absolutely spot-on, is that there were concerns from very early on that Harry and Meghan wanted to commercialise the monarchy.

"They wanted to benefit commercially from their royal status. And that was given as the reason why the two brothers and their wives went separate ways with the Royal Foundation.

"Because William and Kate felt that it wasn't the right thing to do, that it was going to damage their standing in the Royal Foundation if there were commercial links."