 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Kanye West is banned from Late Show’, says Stephen Colbert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

‘Kanye West is banned from Late Show’, says Stephen Colbert
‘Kanye West is banned from Late Show’, says Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert has recently announced to debar Kanye West from his Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the wake of rapper’s anti-Antisemitism controversy.

“I have a big announcement to make. After much thought and soul-searching, I, Stephen Colbert, am banning Kanye West from the Ed Sullivan Theatre,” said the late-night host on Thursday’s episode.

He continued, “I have to. Line in the sand.”

Colbert also jokingly said that as his “jurisdiction extends into the northern half of Times Square,” he wished to ban the Donda singer, “from coming north of Bubba Gump Shrimp”.

Reflecting on his decision, the comedian quipped, “I have no excuses for why I didn’t do this before except perhaps that he has never been on the show, we had no plans for him to be on the show, we have never asked him to be on the show and I am not sure he is aware that I have a show.”

Colbert mentioned that he made this decision “now” mainly because of the news of his unannounced arrival at Sketchers’ headquarters on Wednesday.

“I had to do it now because I was afraid, he would just show up at any moment,” he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston wants share in profits from Brad Pitt production house sale

Jennifer Aniston wants share in profits from Brad Pitt production house sale
Harry ‘torn apart’ his relationship with William by ‘monetising’ grief of Diana’s death

Harry ‘torn apart’ his relationship with William by ‘monetising’ grief of Diana’s death
BTS Jin bids farewell on ‘magical night’ in Buenos Aires

BTS Jin bids farewell on ‘magical night’ in Buenos Aires
Jennifer Garner seems restless to become bride again, wears wedding dress in new video

Jennifer Garner seems restless to become bride again, wears wedding dress in new video
Kanye West only able to enter Skechers as staff thought he was ‘gardener’

Kanye West only able to enter Skechers as staff thought he was ‘gardener’

King Charles stopped from attending COP27 summit by Rishi Sunak

King Charles stopped from attending COP27 summit by Rishi Sunak
Kylie Jenner transforms into ‘Bride of Frankenstein’s Elsa Lanchester for Halloween

Kylie Jenner transforms into ‘Bride of Frankenstein’s Elsa Lanchester for Halloween

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staff ‘alarmed’ by ‘disastrous’ memoir

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staff ‘alarmed’ by ‘disastrous’ memoir
‘Angry’ David Beckham urging Victoria to share her side of story about Nicola Peltz feud

‘Angry’ David Beckham urging Victoria to share her side of story about Nicola Peltz feud
Queen Consort Camilla returns to home post wellness trip in India

Queen Consort Camilla returns to home post wellness trip in India
Elon Musk sets the record straight on Kanye West's Twitter restoration

Elon Musk sets the record straight on Kanye West's Twitter restoration
Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix

Ryan Murphy claims Dahmer victims’ families ’never responded’ to Netflix