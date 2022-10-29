 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Faisal Javed bicker over mic during long march

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

  • Azhar and Javed haggle over mic with Khan watching drama ensue.
  • Former minister Azhar grabs the mic, after Javed's repeated refusal.
  • Azhar posts a selfie to shut gossipmongers about conflict in PTI.

FEROZEWALA: As the PTI's long march approached the end of its second day, party leaders Hammad Azhar and Faisal Javed were seen haggling over the mic in a video and the former snatching it toward the end.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan stood sandwiched between the two watching the drama ensue, as former minister Azhar asked Javed to hand over the microphone to him twice. 

The latter refused, gesturing no using his finger and continued to address marchers.

When Azhar asked Javed for the third time, he still refused. At this, Azhar grabbed the mic from him and began talking.

To shut down gossip about PTI leaders being at each other's throats amid the long march, Azhar took to his Twitter and shared a friendly selfie with Javed made earlier in the morning today.

"My relationship and friendship with Faisal is very old," Hammad tweeted to put a lid on rumour mills.

In his tweet, he added that they work for a vision.

"This morning before the march began, we were overseeing arrangements on the container. So we thought of making a selfie at this memorable occasion," he wrote in his tweet.

Earlier, PTI leaders and former minister Asad Umar, Azhar, and Murad Saeed were also seen involved in a heated discussion while they stood on the container and Khan watched them argue.

More From Pakistan:

IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against disqualification next week

IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against disqualification next week
Punjab refuses CCPO Lahore's transfer to Centre for third time

Punjab refuses CCPO Lahore's transfer to Centre for third time
Bilawal strongly condemns lynching of two men in Karachi's Machhar Colony

Bilawal strongly condemns lynching of two men in Karachi's Machhar Colony
Sanaullah says PTI planning to bring arms to long march, releases Gandapur's purported leaked audio

Sanaullah says PTI planning to bring arms to long march, releases Gandapur's purported leaked audio
Two soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists

Two soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists
Long March: PEMRA warns against airing anti-institutions content

Long March: PEMRA warns against airing anti-institutions content
PM Shehbaz forms committee to deal with PTI's long march

PM Shehbaz forms committee to deal with PTI's long march

PTI terminates Faisal Vawda's membership

PTI terminates Faisal Vawda's membership
Saifullah Paracha, a Pakistani released from Guantanamo Bay, reunites with family

Saifullah Paracha, a Pakistani released from Guantanamo Bay, reunites with family
Rana Sanaullah says talks only possible if Imran behaves like a politician

Rana Sanaullah says talks only possible if Imran behaves like a politician
ECP summons Imran Khan for violating code of conduct in Kurram

ECP summons Imran Khan for violating code of conduct in Kurram
Punjab CM directs fool-proof security for PTI's long march

Punjab CM directs fool-proof security for PTI's long march