 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Long March: PEMRA warns against airing anti-institutions content

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Activists of opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) take part in the anti-government rally demanding early election in Karachi on October 28, 2022. — AFP/File
Activists of opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) take part in the anti-government rally demanding early election in Karachi on October 28, 2022. — AFP/File

  • PEMRA issues guidelines for live coverage of PTI's long march.
  • Regulator says violation of guidelines will lead to action.
  • PMERA issues guidelines to avoid airing of anti-state content.

ISLAMABAD: To prevent the possibility of anti-state commentary from going on-air during the live coverage of PTI's long march, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued guidelines for television channels.

PEMRA, in its notification, has directed channels to implement the delay mechanism while airing speeches of PTI's leaders, as they address the ongoing long march.

The regulatory authority also warned that licenses of channels not adhering to the guidelines would be suspended and revoked, while legal action would also be taken against them under PEMRA Ordinance 2002's Sections 27, 29, 30 and 33.

PEMRA instructed that channels must avoid airing content from the long march coverage which maligns state institutions. It has directed that the delay mechanism must be implemented while following orders of the high court and PEMRA rules.

According to the media watchdog, it observed that anti-state statements in speeches by PTI leaders were broadcast live by channels during the transmission of the long march's first day.

The authority deemed this as a violation of court orders and PEMRA rules, reiterating adherence toward the directives for all television channels.

It should be noted that PEMRA had issued guidelines regarding live coverage of any form for news and current Affairs and regional languages channels on September 5, and sought compliance with Islamabad High Court's orders in relation to the matter.

"Maximum time delay mechanism for broadcasting Live Content as enshrined under clause 5 of the Code of Conduct 2015 is deployed, immediately. Details of the equipment installed by the licensee must be shared with the Authority along with technical specifications mentioning maximum time for which signal of live programme/content is delayed," the guideline stated.

The authority's guidelines also read: "Editorial Board/In-House Monitoring Committee be constituted, immediately. Detailed information and SOPs chalked out for discharging their duties as enshrined under clause 17 of the Code of Conduct."

More From Pakistan:

Sanaullah says PTI planning to bring arms for long march, releases Gandapur's purported leaked audio

Sanaullah says PTI planning to bring arms for long march, releases Gandapur's purported leaked audio
Two soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists

Two soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists
PM Shehbaz forms committee to deal with PTI's long march

PM Shehbaz forms committee to deal with PTI's long march

PTI terminates Faisal Vawda's membership

PTI terminates Faisal Vawda's membership
Saifullah Paracha, a Pakistani released from Guantanamo Bay, reunites with family

Saifullah Paracha, a Pakistani released from Guantanamo Bay, reunites with family
Rana Sanaullah says talks only possible if Imran behaves like a politician

Rana Sanaullah says talks only possible if Imran behaves like a politician
ECP summons Imran Khan for violating code of conduct in Kurram

ECP summons Imran Khan for violating code of conduct in Kurram
Punjab CM directs fool-proof security for PTI's long march

Punjab CM directs fool-proof security for PTI's long march
PPP Raza Rabbani proposes President Alvi's impeachment

PPP Raza Rabbani proposes President Alvi's impeachment
FIA summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi to probe cypher audio leak

FIA summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi to probe cypher audio leak
Not coming to Pakistan for Arshad Sharif's murder probe: ARY's Salman Iqbal

Not coming to Pakistan for Arshad Sharif's murder probe: ARY's Salman Iqbal
Imran Khan seeks no intervention, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Imran Khan seeks no intervention, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi