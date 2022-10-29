 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 29 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Shehbaz forms committee to deal with PTI's long march

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Reuters/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Reuters/File  

  • Committee consists of 13 members from federal cabinet.
  • It will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
  • "We will not allow anyone to take law into their own hands," sources site PM. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday formed a committee to review, assess, and deal with the situation related to PTI's long march, sources revealed to Geo News

According to the sources, the committee consists of 13 members from the federal cabinet. It will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Sources said that the committee has been formed to deal with the law and order situation, adding that if anyone wants to talk about the long march should talk to the committee.

The committee reportedly includes Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Adviser to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Minister of Communications Asad Mehmood and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. 

Earlier, Sanaullah had said during a Twitter Space session that the government has no right to prevent PTI from staging a protest "if Imran Niazi wants to do it in a peaceful manner". 

However, the government will use all its force to stop a siege of Islamabad if the PTI tries to, he had said.

