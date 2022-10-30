Prince Harry ‘selling his soul to make ends meet’

FileFootage

Prince Harry was slammed by a royal expert who called out the Duke of Sussex for not having given up on his book, edited or scrapped it to avoid a rift with The Firm.



GB News host Nana Akua said: “Harry has run away [from Britain] for privacy. He is now selling his soul to make ends meet because he has finally discovered that things cost money - especially if you want to live next door to Oprah. .”

The expert said Harry’s memoir should rather be titled: “Spare us! Spare us the detail!' I am absolutely not helping to fund this lifestyle whinging.”

“And out of the many millions that he is going to get from the book to soften the blow and make him look a little kinder, a proportion of the proceeds will be going to charity."

GB News host continued: “He knows all about charity. The British taxpayer has been funding him for years. And in my view, he has pretty much turned his back on this country.”

“It is reported that the tone of the book changed from its original conception. Very wise!" she added.