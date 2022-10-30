 
Sunday Oct 30 2022
Brooklyn Beckham pens romantic note for wife Nicola Peltz as they celebrate 3 years of togetherness

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham marked October 29 as a special day-it’s his three-year anniversary with his wife Nicola Peltz.

The aspiring chef, 23, marked the major milestone by sharing a special message for the 27-year-old actress.

The couple married in April last year at a lavish wedding in Palm Beach Florida, but they began dating two years prior.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Brooklyn shared several snaps of the couple together and said he 'could not live this life' without Nicola.

He wrote: 'Can't believe it's been 3 years, I feel like I have known you my whole life. Happy anniversary to my other half, my best friend, and to my gorgeous wife x could not live this life without you.

Nicola commented on the post, writing: 'Brooklyn.’

The Bates Motel actress also shared several photos of the couple taken over the years in her own post.

She wrote: 'Happy 3 years baby. I fall more in love with you every day. I'm so lucky I have you as my husband'.

The photos come after Nicola squashed feud rumours with her beau's family after attending her mother-in-law's Paris Fashion Week runway show in September.


