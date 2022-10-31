 
Sci-Tech
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Reuters

Twitter considers charging verified users for blue tick mark: report

By
Reuters

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Representational image. — Reuters/File
Representational image. — Reuters/File 

Twitter will revise its user verification process, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

"Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk said in his tweet without giving more details.

Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their "verified" badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.

The CEO of Tesla has not made a final decision and the project could still be scrapped but according to Platformer it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.

Separately, The Verge reported on Sunday that Twitter will increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue, which also verifies users, from $4.99 a month to $19.99 a month, citing internal correspondence seen by them.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform's first subscription service, which offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis including an option to edit tweets.

The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month after Musk launched a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70% had said yes.

Musk has also requested that logged out users visiting Twitter's site be redirected to Explore page which shows trending tweets, according to a separate Vergereport on Sunday citing employees who were familiar with the matter.

More From Sci-Tech:

Musk denies reports he is firing Twitter employees in attempt to avoid payouts

Musk denies reports he is firing Twitter employees in attempt to avoid payouts
WATCH: Robot dogs pull impressive moves to hit BTS song

WATCH: Robot dogs pull impressive moves to hit BTS song
WATCH: Elon Musk's fascinating old interview from 1999

WATCH: Elon Musk's fascinating old interview from 1999
What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?
Can Elon Musk manage Twitter, Tesla, and more?

Can Elon Musk manage Twitter, Tesla, and more?
As Elon Musk takes over Twitter, free speech limits tested

As Elon Musk takes over Twitter, free speech limits tested
Trump says Twitter 'now in sane hands' after Musk purchase

Trump says Twitter 'now in sane hands' after Musk purchase
Tibbi.pk emerges as winner of She Loves Tech Pakistan 2022

Tibbi.pk emerges as winner of She Loves Tech Pakistan 2022
How quick are 'world's fastest shoes'?

How quick are 'world's fastest shoes'?
What is Elon Musk's net worth after buying Twitter?

What is Elon Musk's net worth after buying Twitter?
Guinness World Records welcomes Twitter chief Musk in a unique way

Guinness World Records welcomes Twitter chief Musk in a unique way
NASA details meteorite strike on Mars

NASA details meteorite strike on Mars