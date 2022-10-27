Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

Elon Musk is now the owner of the networking platform Twitter, after finalising $44 billion purchase deal of the giant on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon, 51 made an announcement of his ownership of Twitter on October 27, by issuing an official statement.

In the shared statement Elon explained his reasons for buying the giant, saying, "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide in our society."

He continues, "In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuelled and catered to those polarised extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost."

He added, "That is why I bought Twitter. I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognising that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility."

Elon's Twitter bio that reads "Chief Twit" also reflects at his new purchase, recently a video also circulated featuring him roaming around the headquarters with boxes.





