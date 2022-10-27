 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement
Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement 

Elon Musk is now the owner of the networking platform Twitter, after finalising $44 billion purchase deal of the giant on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon, 51 made an announcement of his ownership of Twitter on October 27, by issuing an official statement. 

Elon Musk owns Twitter now, makes official announcement

In the shared statement Elon explained his reasons for buying the giant, saying, "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide in our society."

He continues, "In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuelled and catered to those polarised extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost."

He added, "That is why I bought Twitter. I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognising that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility."

Elon's Twitter bio that reads "Chief Twit" also reflects at his new purchase, recently a video also circulated featuring him roaming around the headquarters with boxes.


More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video

Selena Gomez makes a young fan’s day by paying a ‘surprise visit’: Video
Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video

Harry Styles ditches clean-shaven look for latest music video
Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Billie Eilish stuns in black as she steps out with Jesse Rutherford for romantic date night

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name

Camilla's nephew says he had 'rough time' due to his last name
Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home

Prince Andrew still 'got some time to run' in Windsor home
Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members

Lady Louise to lose royal role as King Charles prefers 'popular' members
Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Phoebe Bridgers sides with Amber Heard while discussing Johnny Depp libel trial

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Selena Gomez reveals coping with bipolar diagnosis in new documentary

Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’

Meghan, Harry new slogan hints they ‘can do without Royal Family’
Britney Spears clarifies controversial IG post was not directed at Selena Gomez

Britney Spears clarifies controversial IG post was not directed at Selena Gomez
Prince Harry’s ‘ominous memoir’ is 'derogatory' at worst

Prince Harry’s ‘ominous memoir’ is 'derogatory' at worst
Kanye West wax statue retires to archive at Madame Tussauds

Kanye West wax statue retires to archive at Madame Tussauds