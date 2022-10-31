 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West on the verge of facing financial crisis amid anti-Semitic row

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

File footage 

Kanye West is most likely just months away from facing a financial catastrophe following his anti-Semitic controversy, it has been reported.

The rapper, who also goes by Ye, has been dropped by top business corporations and condemned by several prominent figures due to his racial rants on the internet.

According to Page Six, most of West’s income sources have been affected due to the latest controversy. Sources have suggested that while he has a large stash of cash, the rapper also has vast expenses and could be in trouble soon if he doesn’t find a way out of it.

Sources close to the Yeezy founder have claimed that four out of five major sources of his income have been either completely shut down or badly compromised due to his anti-Semitism controversy.

West, who had signed an important deal with Adidas and Gap, has suffered nearly $2 billion loss in one day after multiple companies cut ties with him.

A source also confirmed that Gap, which also ended its two-year-old deal with the rapper in September, owes him some money for the YEEZYxGAP products it sold between the end of the deal.

For the concerts, West’s show at SoFi Stadium in LA on November 4 has been canceled by the venue. He has no more booked shows amid the scandals, according to insiders.

More From Entertainment:

Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave

Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave
Charles, Camilla notorious phone call to be depicted in ‘The Crown’

Charles, Camilla notorious phone call to be depicted in ‘The Crown’

Kim Kardashian drops jaws in ‘X-Men’ inspired Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian drops jaws in ‘X-Men’ inspired Halloween costume
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth ‘quite disappointed’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth ‘quite disappointed’
‘Narcissistic Meghan Markle doles out bad advice’, experts say

‘Narcissistic Meghan Markle doles out bad advice’, experts say
Shakira ex-Gerard Pique still part of her family after shocking breakup?

Shakira ex-Gerard Pique still part of her family after shocking breakup?
Kate Middleton receives a nod from Meghan Markle’s close friend

Kate Middleton receives a nod from Meghan Markle’s close friend
Taylor Swift hints at collaboration with U2 frontman Bono

Taylor Swift hints at collaboration with U2 frontman Bono
Princess Charlotte leaves Kate Middleton embarrassed

Princess Charlotte leaves Kate Middleton embarrassed
Pete Davidson breaks down on set after Kim Kardashian allegedly friend zoned him

Pete Davidson breaks down on set after Kim Kardashian allegedly friend zoned him
Camilla’s rarely-seen grandkids snapped at Queen’s funeral

Camilla’s rarely-seen grandkids snapped at Queen’s funeral
Madonna unveils sultry zombie look for Halloween 2022

Madonna unveils sultry zombie look for Halloween 2022