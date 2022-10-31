King Charles has strong, emotional bond with Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has remained one of the most loved members of the royal family since she married Prince William in 2011, also attracting massive praise from fans for her dynamic personality and people friendly activities.



Kate, now The Princess of Wales, has also been favourite to her in-laws, particularly to King Charles who always admires his daughter-in-law's amazing personality and skills to execute all the assigned jobs efficiently.

It's no wonder, then, that Prince William's wife has formed such strong bonds with the royal family. When Prince and Princess of Wales attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the now-King could be seen greeting his daughter-in-law by blowing her a kiss.

Camilla also blew a kiss to the couple as they greeted each other at St Paul’s Cathedral, showing the affection they share.

When William and Kate joined King Charles and his wife at the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die in September 2021, the senior royal was spotted greeting his daughter-in-law warmly with a kiss.



The new monarch is reportedly set to break royal tradition for Kate Middleton as he mulls giving the Princess of Wales an unprecedented role of Counsellor of State.

Kate and Charles always look to be very friendly whenever they attend royal engagements together. The mother-of-three has always had a good relationship with the new monarch, long before he became her father-in-law.

After her engagement to William was announced, Kate said Charles had been "very, very welcoming and very friendly" to her, while the proud father also said he was "thrilled" and "delighted" about the news.