Is 'smiling sun' the creepiest picture from space?

In a never-seen-before photo captured by a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) observatory, the sun was seen "smiling" quite creepily.

What the internet thinks is one of the creepiest photos on the web is actually the surface of the sun that shows some blobs on it in places that are cooler than the rest of the surface.

Clicked by NASA’s space-based Solar Dynamics Observatory, the image was shared recently by the space agency on official social media handles. The "smiling sun" has rightfully received an overwhelming response and the image has gone viral.

Social media users have expressed shock over the mysterious patterns on the solar surface that make it look like a jack-o-lantern.

The official Twitter account for NASA’s heliophysics department was the one to call it the "smiling sun" and the United Kingdom’s Science and Technology Facilities Council edited the picture to transform the sun into a jack-o’-lantern.



"Say Cheese," NASA wrote.

Some users said they saw the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from the movie “Ghostbusters". Others saw a lion and some noticed a bear's smiley face from snack foods.

The dark areas that create a face-like pattern are actually called coronal holes. They appear as black splotches when captured using ultraviolet light or other types of X-ray imaging.

Coronal holes are cooler than the surrounding areas and are not as dense as well.

The Extreme Ultraviolet Imager took this image on March 27 2022.