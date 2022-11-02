 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
Web Desk

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram restored in Pakistan after brief outage

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. — Reuters
  • All Meta-owned social media platforms restored.
  • Restoration was done within minutes of outage.
  • Social platforms were down earlier this week as well.

Meta-owned social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook have been restored in Pakistan after several users reported that they could not access them.

The social media platforms were restored within minutes of the outage. Hunderes of people had reported that they could not access the platforms, according to Downdetector.com.

The outages that people reported in Pakistan on Downdetector. — Downdetector.com
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. 

The outage comes just two days after Instagram was down for users across the globe and was restored hours after. The social platform said it fixed the "bug" that was causing trouble to users.

Before that, Meta Platforms' social media platforms were down last Friday as well. Later, the company said it had fixed the issue that was preventing users from accessing the platforms.

"Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble accessing our products," a Meta spokesperson said.

More than 11,000 users across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger had reported issues with accessing the apps, sending messages and logging into their accounts, according to Downdetector.

